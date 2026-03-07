Rs 500 cr for Kushavati district, major push for infra, water and skilling

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday presented the annual budget for the fiscal year 2026–27, outlining financial provisions of over Rs 1,000 crore across sectors ranging from religion and education to health, employment, skilling, housing and urban development.

Stating that the Happiness Index of Goans is increasing day by day, the Chief Minister said Goa’s Happiness Index and human resource development are improving with the effective implementation of various central and state government schemes.

Addressing a press conference after presenting the budget, Sawant said that the focus areas include infrastructure development, green energy, better healthcare, social security, upgradation of education, ease of public transport and centralised delivery of public services.

“The budget has plans for achievements like holding camps on Mhaje Ghar and Sarkar Tumchya Daari at the panchayat level, and regularisation of employees who have worked in government departments for 10 years or more on contractual basis,” he said, adding, “As mentioned in the budget, a review of social security schemes such as Griha Aadhar and Dayanand Social Security Scheme would be taken up, and there will be increase in financial assistance under these schemes.”

Sawant said that a house building loan scheme would be introduced for government employees, Economically Weaker Sections and employees of the Goa Human Resource Development Corporation, with interest rebates on the loans.

He further informed that Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for the development of the proposed Kushavati district and that ‘Vision Kushavati’ will be drafted as a blueprint to guide citizens and the administration towards the development of the third district.

A new scheme titled Mukhyamantri Udaan Bharari Yojana will also be introduced to provide financial assistance to aspiring lady pilots. Among the major announcements are the construction of Shri Vitthal Rakhumai Goa Yatri Niwas at Pandharpur and Goa Shriram Niwas at Ayodhya, along with the development of an Integrated College Complex at Dona Paula that will house six institutions including Goa College of Pharmacy and Goa College of Architecture.

The ‘Mhajo Flat’ scheme was also announced to grant long-term apartment owners rightful ownership and deemed conveyance in cases where contracts exist only between the builder and landowner.

In the skilling sector, a Drone Pilot Institute will be set up at Cacora to train youth as certified drone pilots.

The budget announced a 25 per cent increase in allocation for the drinking water department, with Rs 1,009 crore earmarked, and over 200 MLD water facility projects to be completed.

Sawant also announced that work to restart the Sanjivani Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana will begin this year. For the power sector, Rs 467 crore has been earmarked for smart electricity meters, while power distribution will be revamped through 10 new packages.

Sawant also said all pending forest rights claims will be settled by December 31 this year and assured the House that operations at Dabolim Airport and Manohar International Airport at Mopa will continue without disruption.