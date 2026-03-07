Rs 2,200 cr shot in arm for health, new Ayush Dept announced

NT Reporter

Panaji

With a total allocation of over Rs 2,200 crore for

the health sector, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced establishment of a new AYUSH Department.

The new Department will focus on traditional Indian systems of medicine.

The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) saw an increase of 10.8 per cent in the allocation to improve manpower, equipment, machinery, ambulance and all the required

facilities.

Sawant announced to start a state-wide free

adult vaccination programme to provide pneumococcal vaccines to nearly 50,000 senior citizens against lung infections

From this year onwards, day care centres for chemotherapy will be started at both the district hospitals. Additionally, Population Based Cancer Registry (PBCR) will be established to create a database for better cancer control.

Sawant also announced strengthening of integrative oncology services by making a provision of Rs 50 lakh yearly through the DHS.

He also announced to review the Deen Dayal Swasthya Sewa Yojana (DDSSY) and increase the claim limit to Rs 4 and Rs 6 lakh and also extend it to government employees.

Additionally, the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell was announced to coordinate the funding through various agencies for needy patients.

In collaboration with the IMA Goa, the government will launch a school-level ‘Neurodiversity Awareness Initiative’ to help teachers identify and support children with Autism Spectrum Disorders.

Sawant said that there is a proposal to increase MBBS seats at Goa Medical College, subject to the approval from the National Medical Commission.