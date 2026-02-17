Plan to shut Dabolim put on hold after conspiracy came to light, says Viriato

NT Reporter

Panaji

South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes said that the state government was aware of ‘plans’ to shut Dabolim airport for civilian operations, but that the move has been kept in abeyance after the alleged conspiracy came to light. He warned that the ‘plan’ will be set in motion after the 2027 Assembly polls.

“The Goa government was aware that the Dabolim airport will be shut for commercial flights. There are a number of reasons and conspiracies,” Fernandes said. He said that the recent reason cited is ‘security’, under which commercial flights would be stopped while the airport would continue to be used by the defence.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress House in the city on Monday, Fernandes said that a few months ago, the Dabolim airport was declared the best in India. “Why are you shutting it down?” Fernandes said, adding, “The move has been put on hold. But they (govt) have not stopped it. Dabolim is a centrally located airport of Goa and has been in operation since pre-liberation period.”

Responding to a query on alleged gold smuggling from Dabolim airport in which a minister is said to be involved, Fernandes said, “I was aware that this government will not investigate the issue. I had written to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). It appears there is a lot of pressure on DRI officials. I had provided them with evidence in the form of voice recording, photographs, tickets and who all are involved…”.

With no action taken, Fernandes alleged that DRI officials were also compromised.