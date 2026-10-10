After son, retired PSI’s daughter duped of Rs 25 lakh with fake job order

Panaji : More incriminatory details have emerged against Ajit Shankhwalkar from Taleigao, who has been accused of taking Rs 27 lakh from a person for guaranteeing the post of excise commissioner. Shankhwalkar had also allegedly taken Rs 25 lakh assuring to arrange the post of deputy director of accounts.

The victims, Manoj Talekar and Manisha Talekar, are children of a retired Goa police sub-inspector. Manoj Talekar went to the Excise Department office at Altinho, Panaji, to take charge as excise commissioner based on a fake appointment order, but discovered that the document was forged.

According to the police, Anil Talekar (63), a retired serviceman from Porvorim, lodged a complaint alleging that Shankhwalkar, who has a shop behind the Old Secretariat in Panaji, induced him and his children to pay for arranging government jobs, before October 8.

The police said the accused allegedly collected Rs 27 lakh for the post of excise commissioner and Rs 25 lakh for the post of deputy director of accounts.

The accused allegedly created a forged appointment order for the post of commissioner of excise, additional commissioner of excise-I and director of administration, issued in the name of Ashvin Chandru A, commissioner of excise, government of Goa. He also allegedly forged an order purportedly issued by the secretary to the Chief Minister for the post of deputy director of accounts.

The forged documents were handed over to the complainant, the police said, adding that Rs 27 lakh and Rs 25 lakh respectively were taken from the complainant for the posts.

Two separate FIRs have been registered against Shankhwalkar based on complaints lodged by Talekar and Sanket Sakhardande, assistant commissioner of excise.

PSI Rohan Madgaonkar is investigating both cases.