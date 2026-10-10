Centre shuts Delhi to foil today’s CJP protest

45 metro stations shut, 25k personnel deployed, mobile internet suspended

New Delhi: An unprecedented security clampdown has been enforced in the capital ahead of Saturday, after the Delhi Police denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, with the deployment of 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel and closure of 45 metro stations.

The government has resorted to suspension of internet services and intensive checks at city’s border points, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations.

According to the police, the elaborate security arrangements are aimed at preventing protesters from staging an unauthorised sit-in at Jantar Mantar and to maintain law and order across the city amid the possibility of large-scale mobilisation of people.

Internet services will be suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, sources said. The Union Home Ministry has approved the decision, they said. The suspension will apply to all mobile internet services. Internet services in the rest of Delhi will remain unaffected, they said.

The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones to strengthen security arrangements and maintain law and order. Each of the 20 zones will be monitored by a joint commissioner of police, a deputy commissioner of police and an additional deputy commissioner of police to ensure close supervision of the security arrangements, the sources said.

Special commissioners of police heading various units will also closely monitor the zones and coordinate with senior officers whenever required to respond to any law-and-order situation, they added.

Addressing a press conference, joint commissioner Nupur Prasad said on Friday that police have denied permission for the proposed October 10 demonstration, citing the short notice given for the event and alleged violations of rules and directions during an earlier protest.

She said the application seeking permission for the demonstration was submitted on October 7, just three days before the proposed gathering, adding that according to rules, such applications have to be submitted at least 10 days in advance

The police said the application did not meet the stipulated notice period and that the conduct of the July demonstration had raised concerns over compliance with directions issued by authorities.

The restrictions have been proposed in view of the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Kumar is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.

More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are expected to be involved in the security arrangements.

Liquor shops across Delhi have been ordered to remain closed on October 9 and 10 as a preventive measure.

Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stationswill remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till further notice.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), restrictions will also continue on October 10, with interchange facility remaining available at all the affected stations except for the New Delhi metro station.

Railway services are also expected to be disrupted, with several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday reported cancelled.

The restrictions are intended to prevent large groups from converging on sensitive locations and moving towards areas where demonstrations are not permitted.

The police have stepped up monitoring of social media platforms, with more than 200 content creators reportedly under scrutiny in connection with mobilisation for the protest.

Borders of the national capital will also face heightened surveillance and additional security cameras have been installed.

Govt can’t bring everything to halt, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to ensure that there is no “complete prohibition” of the movement of metro and trains coming to Delhi on October 10 due to a CJP protest, saying they cannot bring everything to a halt.

Though law enforcement agencies have the right to take steps to restrict unruly movement, citizens should not be unduly harassed, the top court said.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea against the closure of 45 metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi in view of the protest.

“The only issue before us is whether the complete stoppage of metro trains and railway services from certain stations requires reconsideration,” the bench said.

It told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that there is a distinction between complete prohibition and regulation of the movement of metro and other trains.

“The Solicitor General has fairly agreed to impress upon the authorities to reconsider the prohibition and allow the movement of metro trains and other railway services in a suitably regulated manner so that no inconvenience is caused to the residents of Delhi and the public at large, keeping in mind the principle of proportionality.

“In terms of that assurance, we make it clear that there shall be no complete prohibition on the movement of metro trains,” the CJI ordered after hearing a battery of senior lawyers led by senior advocate Kapil Sibal in a packed courtroom.

The CJI said the restrictions must go no further than necessary to address the anticipated threat.

“You have to prevent certain things. Take measures only to the extent necessary to prevent them,” he said, adding that preventive action should not bring all movement to a halt.

The bench directed the Centre to give due publicity to the decision taken by the authorities regarding the movement of metro trains and other railway services.

It asked the Centre to take appropriate decisions in “a suitably regulated manner” to ensure that the “inconvenience to the public at large is minimised”. PTI