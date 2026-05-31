Ahead of 2027 polls, BJP MLAs feel pressure from within party ranks

NT Reporter

Panaji

Some BJP sitting MLAs are facing simmering discontent in their constituencies — not from the Opposition, but from ticket aspirants within their own party ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Two days ago, former minister and Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral reportedly raised the issue during the BJP core committee meeting. Sources said Cabral expressed resentment over the prevailing political situation in his constituency and sought clarity from the party leadership on whether he would be fielded in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Political observers said that for some time, a cricket official, allegedly backed by “higher-ups,” has been active in Curchorem. Since Cabral was dropped from the Cabinet, a new aspirant has emerged in the constituency. Sources said that instead of the Opposition challenging the MLA, a party functionary appears to be running a parallel network among BJP karyakartas.

At Friday’s meeting, a two-time MLA from Kushavati district is also learnt to have raised a similar concern, though in a restrained manner. Sources said he expressed displeasure that a party functionary has been working in his constituency and taking credit for party programmes and implementation of government schemes.

The MLA, first elected in 2012, is said to have brought the matter to the leadership’s notice, but the ticket aspirant continues to remain active in the constituency. Political observers say there are already two power centres operating there, and it remains to be seen who eventually secures the party nomination.

As reported by this newspaper on Friday, Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar also expressed displeasure over BJP ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) opening an office in his Shiroda constituency. Shirodkar reportedly said he did not expect the MGP to take such a step while being part of the ruling alliance. He is also learnt to have remarked that he has the capacity to open an office in Madkai, represented by MGP leader and minister Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar since 1999.

A similar kind of friction is visible in Mandrem constituency. BJP functionaries and supporters of former MLA Dayanand Sopte reportedly feel that the government is giving more importance to sitting MGP MLA Jit Arolkar. Sources said Arolkar does not share cordial relations with senior MGP leaders and is perceived to be more comfortable with the BJP’s top leadership. “Most of his works are getting done,” a party worker said.

Sources indicated that in four to five other constituencies too, BJP MLAs are increasingly wary — not of Opposition rivals, but of political activity from within their own ranks.

In Mormugao, BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar has been actively implementing government schemes and pursuing development works in the constituency, while also raising concerns over coal pollution. At the same time, former MLA Milind Naik has quietly reactivated himself and is said to be strengthening his position within the BJP. Amonkar had won on a Congress ticket and was among the eight MLAs who joined the BJP in September 2022.

In Saligao, Kedar Naik, who joined the BJP from the Congress nearly four years ago, has been facing sharp criticism on social media from former tourism minister Dilip Parulekar. In Aldona, sources said former two-time MLA Glenn Ticlo is attempting a comeback, while a “powerful” minister has also become active in the constituency.

Political circles are also abuzz with talk that some party functionaries, with the backing of senior leaders, are projecting themselves as ticket aspirants in Mapusa and Tivim constituencies.

Meanwhile, Independent Cortalim MLA Antonio Vas reportedly told Friday’s meeting that although he supports the BJP, some ministers are not extending adequate cooperation on the developmental front.

“Many development works have been completed in my constituency. However, some are still pending,” Vas said on camera.