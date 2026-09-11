Akshat Ayush to take charge as South SP, Verma transferred

NT Reporter

Panaji

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Akshat Ayush will take charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP), South Goa, from September 12, replacing IPS officer Tikam Singh Verma, who has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

Ayush is currently serving as ADC to the Governor of Goa. In an order issued by the Department of Personnel, Ayush has been directed to assume charge as SP, South Goa, with effect from September 12.

Meanwhile, the Goa Police Department has issued transfer orders involving PIs and DySPs.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bicholim, Shridevi B V (IPS), has been transferred and posted as DySP, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU). She will also hold charge as DySP, Pink Force, and DySP, Women police station, in addition to her own duties.

IPS officer Gaurav Yadav has been posted as SDPO, Bicholim. The order also states that the SDPO, Porvorim, has been posted as SDPO, Porvorim.

Among police inspectors, Pravin Gawas has been transferred from Canacona police station to Talpona Coastal Security police station, while Therron D’Costa has been transferred from Talpona Coastal Security police station to Canacona police station.

Anant Gaonkar has been transferred from Agacaim to Mapusa police station, while Dattaram Raut has been transferred from Traffic Cell, Mopa Airport, to Agacaim police station.

Paresh Naik has been transferred from Crime Branch, Ribandar, to Traffic Cell, Mopa Airport, and Navin Desai from Mapusa to EOC. Melito Fernandes has been transferred from ACB/Vigilance to Collem police station, Tulsidas Naik from Traffic Cell, Porvorim, to Colva police station, Raghoba Kamat from Collem police station to Traffic Cell, Porvorim, and Videsh Shirodkar from Colva police station to Security Unit, Panaji.

Satish Padwalkar has been transferred from GRP to Old Goa police station, while Gouresh Malik has been transferred from Old Goa police station to Traffic Cell, Pernem.