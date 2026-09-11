Goa News

IPB reserves 1L sqm in Quepem fore co-tourism project

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NT Reporter

Panaji

The Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (Goa-IPB) has reserved 1.04 lakh square metres of privately owned land in Quepem as an investment promotion area for an eco-tourism project proposed by R Silva & Sons. The project envisages the development of cottages and a wellness centre.

According to a notification issued by the Goa-IPB, applications for the project were submitted on January 9, 2018, and June 25, 2024. The board subsequently granted in-principle approval and recommended that the government declare the area for investment promotion under the Single Window Clearance Act, 2021.

A public notice on the proposed reservation was subsequently published. The land was notified as an investment promotion area after the one-month notice period expired.

The reservation gives the chief executive officer of the Goa-IPB authority over the assessment and recovery of house tax, other taxes, fees and other dues payable in respect of the land.

The notification also provides that provisions of state laws governing local authorities, insofar as they relate to the control or erection of buildings and other matters applicable to the local authority in the area, will cease to apply to the reserved land.

The move is part of the state’s investment-promotion framework under which designated areas for approved projects are brought under the purview of the Goa-IPB for facilitating clearances and implementation.

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