Konkan Railway to run special trains to ease Ganesh festival rush

NT Reporter

Margao

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) will operate special train services in coordination with the Central Railway and Western Railway to manage the rush during Ganesh Chaturthi, a senior railway official said on Thursday.

With thousands of devotees expected to travel to their hometowns across the Konkan region for the festival, KRCL has also planned first-aid facilities at key stations and will coordinate bus services for onward travel.

“The special trains will connect major stations including Udhna, Vishvamitri, Valsad, Vadodara, Nagpur, Mumbai Central, CSMT, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bandra Terminus, Diva and Panvel with Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Madgaon and Thokur,” said Baban Ghatge, senior manager, public relations, KRCL. Medical arrangements will be put in place from September 12, with first-aid posts at Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road.

“Medical staff, emergency ambulance services, free health check-ups, BP and sugar testing booths, health awareness and blood donation camps will also be available,” Ghatge said.

To improve passenger convenience, there will be facilities including open food stalls during train arrivals and departures. Holding areas will be created at crowded stations to regulate passenger movement. KRCL will coordinate with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to arrange buses for onward travel.

Special ticket-checking drives and additional cleaning staff will also be deployed during the festival period. Security and crowd-management measures will include CCTV monitoring, deployment of Railway Protection Force personnel and coordination with local police. To mark the festival, stations will also host Ganesh Utsav stalls and cultural programmes, besides selfie points, rangoli and special lighting, floral welcomes using drones, trumpet performances and activities to welcome children travelling for Chaturthi.