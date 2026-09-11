Pvt beach shacks, huts get Oct 31 registration deadline

NT Reporter

Panaji

Operators of beach shacks, huts and cottages on private properties have until October 31 to register for a licence, with registration now mandatory for all beach shacks in Goa, including those on government and privately owned land.

The requirement follows the newly notified Goa Registration of Tourist Trade (Amendment) Act, 2026.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said, “Goa’s beaches are an important part of the state’s tourism identity, and the focus is on ensuring that tourism activity on beaches is well-managed, responsible and beneficial to both visitors and local communities. Mandatory registration of temporary shacks and huts on private properties is an important step towards bringing greater accountability and regulatory compliance to this segment.”

He said the government’s regulatory approach was not about moving away from beach tourism but about ensuring it was developed responsibly. “The continued development of coastal tourism must go hand in hand with environmental compliance, proper regulation and a quality visitor experience.”

Tourism Director Kedar Naik said, “The registration deadline is extended to October 31, to provide eligible operators sufficient time to complete the process.”

The registration certificate will remain valid until May 31, 2027, or until the validity of the applicable CRZ permission, whichever is earlier.

Operating a private shack or hut without proper registration can attract a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh under the amended Act. Failure to comply with the penalty provisions can lead to further action, including sealing of business premises and disconnection of water and electricity supply.