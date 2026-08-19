Anant ‘Babu’ Naik: The Loknayak who put Goa above ambition

His legacy of clean politics, social justice and service continues to inspire Goa

Vishal Poi Cacodo

The birth centenary of Anant ‘Babu’ Narcinva Naik is an occasion to remember one of Goa’s finest sons; a leader whose spotless integrity, unwavering principles and selfless public service earned him the enduring titles of ‘Mr Clean’ and ‘Loknayak’. In an article published in Deep Roots, a commemorative volume released on his 60th birthday on August 19, 1987, Justice (retd) Ferdino Rebello described him as ‘Mr Clean’. The tribute reflected not only his impeccable public life but also the immense trust and respect he commanded across political and social divides.

Born on August 19, 1927, Babu Naik hailed from a distinguished family whose legacy of public service, education and cultural preservation shaped his character from an early age. These values guided him throughout a political career defined not by power, but by purpose. His deep attachment to spiritual and religious traditions strengthened the humility, compassion and commitment to service that remained central to his life and character. Following Liberation, Naik emerged as one of the state’s most respected leaders, serving as an MLA, Leader of the Opposition and industries minister. Public office never altered his simplicity or accessibility. Politics, for him, was a means to serve society rather than advance personal ambition.

Throughout his journey in public life, he received steadfast support from his wife, Meera.

Naik was also a fearless crusader against corruption and refused to tolerate wrongdoing by those in power. Expressing his stand, he once declared, “I will sit with a ‘chabuk’ (whip) in my hand, and if my government indulges in corruption, I will lash it.” These words reflected the importance he placed on clean governance, transparency and accountability over political convenience. His commitment to integrity made the description ‘Mr Clean’ a reflection of his public life.

His contribution to Goa’s history was both significant and far-reaching. He played an important role during the historic Opinion Poll of 1967, standing firmly for the preservation of Goa’s distinct identity. A committed champion of Konkani, he supported the movement to secure the language its rightful recognition.

Naik also distinguished himself through several historic initiatives in the Assembly. On February 12, 1971, he became the first MLA of the Goa, Daman and Diu Legislative Assembly to move a motion demanding statehood for Goa, years before that dream became a reality in 1987. On February 24, 1974, he moved a resolution calling for the erection of an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to commemorate the great Maratha ruler’s birth tricentenary. Recognising the importance of Goa’s performing arts, he moved a resolution on September 27, 1974, seeking the abolition of Entertainment Tax on tiatr and drama. On March 17, 1975, he moved a resolution congratulating the Sahitya Akademi for recognising Konkani. During the same year, he also advocated the inclusion of Konkani in the Kala Academy and in education.

Perhaps the finest example of his statesmanship came when he had an opportunity to become the chief minister. Instead of pursuing personal ambition, he proposed the name of a Bahujan Samaj leader, demonstrating that, for him, social justice, inclusive leadership and the larger interests of Goa always outweighed the pursuit of power.

Naik always stood by the people’s cause. He strongly supported student agitations, stood shoulder to shoulder with the ramponkars in protecting their traditional livelihood, and consistently raised his voice for the downtrodden and marginalised. As chairman of the House Committee on the controversial Nylon 66 project, he recommended its scrapping.

Beyond politics, he rendered exemplary service as president of the Mathgramastha Hindu Sabha, an institution that manages educational institutions, administers the Hindu crematorium at Margao and organises the historic Zambaulim Shigmo. He was also associated with numerous educational, social, cultural and charitable organisations. His home welcomed heads of state, international delegates, national leaders, eminent artists, social reformers, scholars and renowned thinkers, reflecting his wide intellectual interests and warm hospitality. Naik remained humble, approachable and deeply connected with ordinary citizens. As Goa celebrates his birth centenary, his life reminds us that true leadership is not measured by the offices one holds, but by the values one upholds. His legacy continues to inspire generations to place integrity above ambition and service above self.

Babu Naik was a very popular, brilliant and legendary leader of his time. He was very vocal in his speeches in the Assembly. He fought for issues that were close to the hearts of Goans. I have seen him perform exceptionally well as Leader of the Opposition. The Assembly sessions would come alive with his fiery speeches. I have also seen him as a legislator who consistently raised his voice against injustices.

Luizinho Faleiro, former chief minister

Babu Naik was a star of democracy. Though I was on the ruling side and he was in the opposition at that time, he always kept the ruling side on tenterhooks. He presented well-studied criticism that often pierced the ruling side with targeted issues, giving the government scope to improve. Despite being in the opposition, he contributed significantly to the development of Goa.

Adv Ramakant Khalap, former deputy CM

He was the legislator of his time whose integrity could never be questioned. He was a very efficient legislator.

Justice (retd) Ferdino Rebello, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and ex-Cuncolim MLA

Political Timeline

August 19, 1927 | Born in Gaunem, Ponda, into a prominent family.

1946 | Attended the historic Ram Manohar Lohia rally in Margao

1967 | Mobilised a public campaign alongside his father, Narcinva Naik, during the Opinion Poll

1967 | Elected as a Member of the second Legislative Assembly of Goa, Daman and Diu from the Margao constituency

March 22, 1968 | Delivered a memorable Legislative Assembly speech strongly advocating Konkani language rights

1972, 1977, 1980 | Re-elected successively to the third, fourth and fifth Legislative Assemblies, establishing Margao as his political stronghold

1977–1979 | Served as Leader of the Opposition

1982–1983 | Served as industries minister

1985 | Established the Rangavi Realtors Group, balancing his entrepreneurial acumen with public leadership

1989–1994 | Elected for his final, fifth term as MLA, continuing to guide the newly formed state of Goa through a complex era of coalition politics

The five-time Margao MLA who fought for Goa’s identity

Roque Dias

Anant ‘Babu’ Narcinva Naik’s political career was marked by a strong commitment to Goa’s identity, Konkani and public life, with his five consecutive victories from the Margao constituency between 1967 and 1984 making him one of the prominent political figures of post-Liberation Goa. He returned for a final term in 1989.

Known as Loknayak, or ‘Leader of the Masses’, Naik was also industries minister of Goa, Daman and Diu and was involved in the campaign against Goa’s merger with Maharashtra during the 1967 Opinion Poll. His political career also included a sustained campaign for official recognition of Konkani.

Born on August 19, 1927, in Gaunem in Ponda taluka, Naik’s political career spanned the final decades of Portuguese rule and the early years of democratic Goa. He spoke Konkani, Marathi, Hindi, English and Portuguese and used his knowledge of multiple languages to champion Konkani.

On March 22, 1968, he delivered a speech in the Goa, Daman and Diu Legislative Assembly arguing for official status for Konkani. Alongside his father, Narcinva Naik, and Dr Jack de Sequeira, he also contributed to mobilising people against Goa’s merger with Maharashtra during the Opinion Poll. The vote resulted in Goa remaining a separate Union Territory, eventually paving the way for statehood.

Beyond state-level politics, Naik was involved in social and civic work. As president of the Mathagramastha Hindu Sabha, he oversaw the management of four primary schools, two high schools, training colleges and a science junior college.

The Anant Narcinva Naik Birth Centenary Celebration will be held from August 19, 2026, to August 19, 2027. The year-long programme will mark the centenary of Naik’s birth.

Postage stamp, docus to immortalise Margao’s son

Margao: A year-long tribute has been planned to mark the birth centenary of Anant ‘Babu’ Narcinva Naik, with the Anant ‘Babu’ Narcinva Naik Birth Centenary Celebrations Committee launching the celebrations to commemorate his legacy.

Industrialist Shrinivas Dempo is the president of the committee, industrialist Shivanand Salgaocar the vice-president, and educationist Anil Pai the secretary. The official invitation was presented to Shrimad Vidyadhish Teerth Sripad Vader Swami of Shree Saunsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math. A biographical documentary directed by Kishor Arjun was formally set in motion at the family’s ancestral home, with former Union minister Eduardo Faleiro giving the ceremonial Muhurat Clap.

The Postal Department is scheduled to release a national postage stamp commemorating Naik’s contributions to governance. Naik’s ancestral home remains a historic symbol of public service and was also visited by Swami Vivekananda. His legacy is carried forward by his sons, Pandurang, Gaurish and Vinay, and his grandson, youth leader Prabhav Naik.

‘My father helped bring Congress to power in Goa’

“On December 13, 1979, Congress leader Indira Gandhi came to Goa. At that time, most elections in Goa were won by the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, or MGP. My father, Anant Narcinva Naik, fondly known as ‘Babu Naik’, was the leader of the United Goans Party. He used to say that joining hands would help in ruling Goa. Indira Gandhi called my father for a discussion. At that time, my sister’s wedding was scheduled. He told me he would be back within two hours, but he returned only the next morning. The political discussion was successful. The party merged with the Indian National Congress and, surprisingly, in the very next election, the Congress came to power in Goa — only because of Babu Naik. This speaks of his capabilities, political acumen and concern for the state,” said Pandurang ‘Bhai’ Naik, son of Anant ‘Babu’ Naik.

(The writer is convenor of Anant (Babu) Narcinva Naik Birth Centenary Celebrations Committee)