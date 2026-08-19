Vedant Priolkar wins Ajinkya chess

He scores perfect six; Jatin takes second on tie-break

Curti: Vedant Priolkar emerged winner of the chess tournament organised by Ajinkya Chess Academy for academy players, A-R Tuition Classes students and residents of Curti, Pisgal and Rayat.

Priolkar scored six points from six games, defeating Jatin Gaude in the final round to finish with a perfect score. Jatin Gaude secured second place with five points on the tie-break system, while Vidhi Kerkar finished third with five points. Tansh Gaude took fourth place with five points and Aarush Gaude finished fifth with four points.

Among the Ajinkya Chess Academy players, Digvijay Gaude was the best performer in first place with four points, followed by Gaurav Temyekar with four points. Aryan Jojo was named the Promising Player after scoring four points.

A total of 36 players registered for the tournament, held at Anand Residence.