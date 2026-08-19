Goa beat Oman CA in decider; clinch 3-match series 2-1

Panaji: Goa clinched the three-match one-day series against Oman CA 2-1 with a commanding 126-run victory in the decider at the Oman CA in Al Amerat.

Put in to bat after Oman won the toss and elected to bowl, Goa posted 305 for eight in 50 overs, with Shivendra Bhujbal remaining unbeaten on 143 off 135 balls. He struck 11 fours and six sixes, while Snehal Kauthankar contributed 71 off 66 deliveries. Oman were bowled out for 179 in 38.1 overs, with Jiten Ramanandi offering resistance with 56 off 57 balls.

Abhinav Tejrana led Goa’s bowling with four wickets for 37 runs, while Deepraj Gaonkar and Heramb Parab took two wickets each.