India women hammer South Africa 6-1

Amstelveen: India produced a dominant display to thrash South Africa 6-1 in their second Pool D match of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup here on Tuesday, strengthening their chances of reaching the next round.

Sunelita Toppo (11th minute), Navneet Kaur (17th), Sushila Chanu (25th), Deepika (38th), Lalremsiami (44th) and Sakshi Rana (45th) scored for India, who netted three times in a prolific third quarter.

South Africa, who entered the World Cup after receiving government assistance amid financial difficulties, managed a consolation goal through De Waal Kayla in the 55th minute.

The emphatic win took India to four points from two matches, level with China but ahead on goal difference. England have three points from two games, while South Africa are out of contention.

India’s improved goal difference could prove crucial in the three-way battle for two qualifying spots.

India will face England in their final Pool D match on Thursday, with a place in the next round at stake.