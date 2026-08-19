India close in on big win

Sri Lanka tottering at 84/4 in reply to visitors’ 372-run target; Pant shines with 66

Galle: India moved within sight of a massive victory after Rishabh Pant’s attacking 66 and a disciplined bowling effort reduced Sri Lanka to 84 for four at stumps on day four of the first Test here on Tuesday.

India, who had a 179-run first-innings lead, were bowled out for 193 in their second essay to set the hosts a daunting 372-run target. Pant, Devdutt Padikkal (44) and KL Rahul (35) made useful contributions after the visitors suffered an early setback with Yashasvi Jaiswal falling in the first over.

Padikkal, who had struck 167 in the first innings, and Rahul added 65 for the second wicket before Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed both Rahul and Shubman Gill. Pant then counter-attacked in trademark fashion, reaching his fifty from 53 balls and hitting six sixes. The knock took him to 100 Test sixes, making him the first Indian and quickest batter to the landmark.

Sri Lanka’s chase got off to a poor start following a rain interruption. Mohammed Siraj removed Nishan Fernando, while Prasidh Krishna accounted for Kamindu Mendis.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar struck twice, dismissing concussion substitute Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Lahiru Udara.

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 31 with Sonal Dinusha on 25 as Sri Lanka ended the day 288 runs short of the target.