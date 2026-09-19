Arpora holiday firm owner booked in 6 cheating cases involving tourists

Panaji/Mapusa: Panaji, Anjuna and Calangute police have registered six separate cheating cases against an Arpora-Nagoa resident, the owner of two holiday package firms, for allegedly inducing tourists to purchase holiday packages but failing to fulfil the promised services and provide refunds. In the Panaji cases, police have also booked the second owner of the firm. Unknown representatives and staff of the firm have also

been booked in all the cases.

One of the owners, Gaurish Shirodkar, 48, was arrest by EOC on September 10 for cheating a Kerala tourist of Rs 91,000 on the pretext of proving tour services through a travel package. The incident had occurred prior to December 19, 2025 at Anjuna.

Panaji police registered three cases from a Hyderabad, Maharashtra and Odisha resident.

According to a complaint by S Anjana of Hyderabad, on April 13, representatives of the firm, along with its owners, induced her to subscribe to a Rs 1.6 lakh, 10-year holiday membership scheme. She later requested cancellation but no refund was made. In the case, police have booked Gaurish and the other owner, Geetesh Shirodkar, 44.

In another complaint, Bhanidian Lazer Baptist Anthony of Maharashtra alleged that officials of the firm, along with its owners, induced him to purchase holiday bookings and membership benefits on March 18. Both owners were booked. Anthony alleged that after paying Rs 1.5 lakh, the company failed to provide the promised services and did not refund the amount.

An Odisha resident, M Kirthi, allegedly lost Rs 60,000 after being approached through a lucky-draw promotional activity prior to September 7. In the case only Gaurish was booked.

Kirthi alleged that the accused induced the purchase of a holiday package but failed to provide the promised services or refund the amount.

In the cases at Anjuna and Calangute, police have booked Gaurish.

Nilesh Patil, in a complaint lodged by email on September 17, alleged that he was approached through a lucky-draw promotional activity at Anjuna in May and later invited to a holiday package presentation. The accused’s representatives allegedly pitched an international holiday package and induced him to pay

Rs 1.1 lakh. Patil alleged that repeated attempts to contact the accused for assistance or a refund received no response.Bengaluru resident Raghav Choudhary alleged that he was cheated of

Rs 1.04 lakh after he and his wife were approached at Arpora on December 27, 2025, and induced to purchase a holiday package offering access to more than 76 domestic and 180 international destinations. He alleged that after the promised services were not provided, his repeated requests for a refund received no response.

Calangute police also registered a case on a complaint by Bengaluru resident Shane R Perinayak. He alleged that on October 4, 2025, at Candolim, the accused induced him to purchase a five-year vacation membership for Rs 1 lakh. He alleged that the promised package was not delivered and the amount was not refunded.