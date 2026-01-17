‘Asmitai Vars’ unveiled to celebrate 60 yrs of historic Opinion Poll

Margao: Terming it a timely and meaningful initiative, senior advocate and Opinion Poll stalwart Uday Bhembre said that Madganvcho Awaaz’s decision to commemorate 60 years of the historic Opinion Poll of 1967 through year-long activities would help create milestones for future generations rather than one-day events that are soon forgotten. He was speaking at the unveiling of the commemorative poster of ‘Asmitai Vars’ on the occasion of Opinion Poll Day.

Madganvcho Awaaz unveiled Asmitai Vars to mark a year-long celebration of the landmark 1967 Opinion Poll that shaped Goa’s political and cultural identity. Bhembre, a former Margao MLA and key figure in the Opinion Poll movement, said such initiatives were essential to preserve the legacy and relevance of the movement in contemporary times.

Expressing pride in carrying forward a rich family legacy associated with the Opinion Poll, Prabhav Naik said he was honoured to continue the contributions of his great grandfather Narcinva Naik and grandfather Anant alias Babu Naik, both of whom played significant roles in the movement.

He added that Madganvcho Awaaz would continue to honour eminent Goans who have contributed to safeguarding Goa’s identity, language and culture.

As part of the launch, Madganvcho Awaaz honoured living stalwarts of the Opinion Poll movement by visiting their residences and presenting them with mementoes, shawls and bouquets. Those honoured included Uday Bhembre, Prof. Shyam Verencar, Smriti Audi, Aruna Telang, N Shivdas, Sadanand Kanekar and Tomazinho Cardozo.