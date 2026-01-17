Birch tragedy: Police arrest dismissed Arpora p’yat secy

Mapusa : Anjuna police on Friday evening arrested dismissed panchayat secretary of Arpora, Raghuvir Bagkar, from Colvale in connection with the Birch by Romeo Lane fire tragedy case.

Police said Bagkar had been untraceable after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Mapusa court.

Police said the arrest is linked to the December 6 fire in which 25 persons lost their lives.

An offence was registered by Anjuna police soon

after the incident, and nine persons have been arrested so far, including the Luthra brothers and co-owner Ajay Gupta.

Police said notices were earlier issued to former Arpora-Nagoa sarpanch Roshan Redkar as well as Bagkar, following which both approached the district and sessions court seeking anticipatory bail.

The court rejected their applications on December 30, allowing police to proceed with further action.

Police said the duo later approached the High Court for relief.

Meanwhile, the government dismissed Bagkar from service on charges of dereliction of duty, gross negligence and deliberate ignorance of violations of statutory and regulatory provisions while discharging his duties.