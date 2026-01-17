2 Russian women murdered in Arambol, Morjim; 1 held

Mapusa: The coastal belt of Pernem taluka was rocked on Friday after two Russian women were found murdered in separate incidents at Arambol and Morjim. Police have arrested a Russian national Aleksei Leonov, in connection with both killings.

Police said the first incident involved the murder of Elena Kasthanova, who was staying in a rented room at Arambol along with the accused. The crime is reported to have taken place on Thursday night following a verbal argument between the two. Police said Leonov allegedly restrained the victim by tying her hands behind her back with a rope-like material and then slit her throat using a sharp weapon.

Sources said the accused had sought the intervention of a mutual friend residing in an adjacent room, but she declined. After the assault, Kasthanova’s screams alerted the neighbour, prompting her to rush towards the room, following which the accused allegedly jumped from the first-floor balcony and fled. The victim had arrived in Goa on December 24. Police teams were alerted and, following an investigation, traced and arrested Leonov on Friday. Mandrem police registered an offence under Sections 126(2) and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Subsequently, another murder came to light at Morjim involving Elena Vaneeva (37), also a Russian national. Police said Vaneeva, who was residing in a rented room, was a friend of the accused. She had arrived in Goa on January 10, and the murder is suspected to have occurred between January 14 and 15. A similar modus

operandi was used, with the victim’s throat slit using a sharp weapon.Police said the accused was known to both victims.

Mandrem police have registered murder cases in connection with both deaths, and further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and motive.