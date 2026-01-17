Goa’s devpt not about multi-storey bldgs & nightclubs, says Bhembre

Margao: As Goa observed Opinion Poll Day on Friday, Opinion Poll stalwart Uday Bhembre called for serious introspection on whether the State today reflects the vision that guided the historic struggle against merger with Maharashtra.

Speaking at the Asmitai Dis programme organised by Ganvbhavacho Ekvott, Chandor, Konknni Bhasha Mandal and the Directorate of Official Language at Gomant Vidya Niketan, Margao, Bhembre said the day evoked both pride and sadness.

Recalling the 1967 Opinion Poll, Bhembre described it as a unique referendum that decisively shaped Goa’s political future. He spoke of the challenges faced during the movement, particularly the task of changing public opinion when a large section of the Hindu community initially supported merger. He said the majority of the Christian community was against merger, but a significant section of the Hindu samaj appeared in favour of merger. To counter this, a Marathi daily, Rashtramath, was started solely to oppose the merger. Though the poll was held in 1967, the groundwork began in 1963. We addressed every argument in favour of merger and managed to convince the Hindu samaj. We won the poll with 54 per cent,” he said.

Bhembre expressed deep concern over the present state of affairs. “We are a small State, but we have what it takes to be a model State. We have talent, and nurturing this talent is real development. Development is not about constructing multi-storey buildings and nightclubs,” he said.

He flagged the lack of employment opportunities, which has forced young Goans to migrate to

other States and countries, and criticised the poor functioning of government departments. Bhembre also raised alarm over the growing drug menace.

“Drugs have increased to a huge extent and have destroyed families. Accidents are increasing. Corruption exists from top to bottom, with jobs allegedly being sold for money,” he alleged.