Event management policy on the anvil

Panaji: The state government is in the final stages of formulating a comprehensive event management policy that will introduce a single-window clearance system for all tourism-related events, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday said in the Goa Legislative Assembly. Replying to a calling attention motion that triggered a debate on, morality and Goa’s global image, he said that policy clarity was imminent.

Responding to concerns raised by Opposition leader Yuri Alemao, and MLAs Altone D’Costa, Carlos Ferreira, Vijai Sardesai, Venzy Viegas, Cruz Silva and Viresh Borkar, the minister acknowledged that unregulated and controversial events were harming tourism as an industry.

“We promote tourism with planning. The new policy will list all kinds of events and ensure single-window clearance, easing processes while enforcing accountability,” Khaunte said.

The minister conceded that the existing tourism registration framework does not adequately cover nightclubs, restaurants or private events, leading to enforcement gaps.

“Tourism is a collective responsibility involving FDA, health authorities, panchayats and the police. Technology spreads messages like wildfire, and such incidents are a serious concern when Goa is taken for granted as a destination,” he noted.

The minister said that when organisers are unaware or not informed by event management company on permissions for beach wedding, stopping events midway damages Goa’s image.

That is why an event management policy is critical, Khaunte said.

The minister said, “Tourism is competitive and sensitive. The policy will be ready, and Goa will send a clear message that quality tourism, not chaos, defines us.”

Highlighting the government’s vision, Khaunte said Goa was studying carrying capacity and focusing on quality over quantity. “We were the first to start regenerative tourism. We are promoting inclusive tourism, Ekadashi Tirth circuits and spiritual tourism as part of a larger package combining sun, sand, sea, wellness and spirituality,” he said, adding that 11 ancient temples from Pernem to Canacona had been identified for ecosystem support.

The Opposition leader countered that the issue was about branding, not personal morality.

Speaking in the context of the Kamasutra-themed event controversy, Alemao said, “Spiritual and wellness labels are being misused for nude and illicit events. This is the fifth time such advertisements have surfaced. It ridicules Goa and insults locals.”

Alemao demanded AI-based monitoring, strict vetting, blacklisting and penalties.

Sardesai warned that abrupt cancellations erode credibility.

“If events are illegal, tickets should not be sold in the first place. Goa’s biggest casualty today is trust,” he said, calling for consistent enforcement.

Borkar said certain events disturb peace and harmony and pointed out that spiritual tourism does not even feature in online searches about Goa.

D’Costa questioned the lack of arrests, while Ferreira flagged fresh advertisements for ‘neo-tantra’ parties.

Viegas demanded zero tolerance, and Silva sought a probe into political and bureaucratic links.

On the ruling side, Chandrakant Shetye, Delilah Lobo and Michael Lobo questioned enforcement gaps, cybercrime angles and the identity of organisers.