Oppn for CBI probe in Birch fire

Panaji : Pushing for a CBI inquiry into the Birch fire tragedy that claimed the lives of 25 people, the Opposition on Friday demanded that the magistrate inquiry report into the inferno be tabled in the House.

The Opposition also went to the well of the Goa Legislative Assembly demanding that the report be tabled in the House; they continued sitting there till the Question Hour ended.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, however, assured to conduct a thorough inquiry and fix accountability on those who are responsible.

Opposition leader Yuri Alemao said political accountability should be fixed and the minister involved be sacked.

Alemao asked, “When there is the death of 25 people, who takes the political, moral responsibility? When you have suspended the panchayat secretary, why have you not sacked your minister? It is equally his responsibility.”

At this, the Chief Minister said, “The political accountability does not remain here. After the inquiry we will fix the accountability on those who were responsible.”

The government ordered an inspection of such establishments in coastal areas after the Arpora tragedy, Sawant said.

“Altogether 86 establishments have been inspected in North and South Goa, of which 22 have been sealed: those which have taken trade and excise licence and running the establishments but do not have the consent to operate and lacked NOCs from the Fire Department,” he disclosed.

The Chief Minister also assured the House to take action on commercial activities being carried out on tenanted land after Aldona MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira pointed out that the survey Form I & XIV shows names of two tenants; the Land Use Prohibition Act does not allow any use of this land for non-agricultural activities.

Sawant clarified that the government has not granted any permissions separately to nightclubs.

“People take permission for restaurants. By paying additional fees to the Excise Department for extended timing, they run the nightclubs. The government is strictly monitoring it; we will not tolerate violation. There will be no protection to anyone including VVIPs,” he warned.

He also informed that the case has been taken up on fast track through the Labour and Employment Commission.

“Through the Labour Employee Compensation Act, we will seek maximum compensation from Luthra brothers and their company and give it to the victims at the earliest,” he said.