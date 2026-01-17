ED raids in Goa, other states uncover drugs syndicate

Panaji: Multiple raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Panaji zonal office, across 26 premises in seven states, including Goa, uncovering a well-organised inter-state drug trafficking syndicate on Friday.

“The distribution of narcotic substances on a business-to-business (B2B) basis has been traced across multiple states,” said an ED official.

The ED initiated search operations at 26 premises in Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, and Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The searches were linked to international narcotics trafficking and laundering of crime proceeds.

Raids were conducted at multiple locations in Goa. One of the premises searched was located in Caisua in Bardez, and the individual involved has a prior criminal record, sources said.

The searches were carried out pursuant to an enforcement case information report (ECIR) registered by the ED, based on an FIR filed by the anti-narcotics cell of the Goa Police in connection with a drug seizure case.

During the operations, the ED seized a large amount of cash, narcotic substances including charas and other contraband, as well as incriminating documents and digital devices.

An analysis of the seized digital devices and documents revealed the evidence of large-scale supply of narcotic substances—including MDMA, Ecstasy, Hash, Kush, Shrooms, Rashol Cream, Cocaine, and Super Cream—within India.

The ED further pointed to “the systematic use of courier and postal channels for the transportation of narcotic substances; channelisation of proceeds of crime through UPI, bank transfers, cryptocurrency, and cash transactions,” adding that layering and concealment of proceeds of crime were carried out through complex financial channels.

According to the ED, the investigation has also uncovered linkages with suppliers and the active involvement of multiple associates and facilitators in the narcotics supply chain and laundering of illicit proceeds.

The agency is in the process of sharing pertinent information with other relevant law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for appropriate action under the law.