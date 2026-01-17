MLAs resolve to protect Goa for future generations

‘Commemoration of Asmitai Dis will be permanent state-level function’

Panaji: Cutting across party lines, legislators on Friday resolved in the state Legislative Assembly to protect Goa for future generations as even they remembered those who fought to keep separate identity of Goa through the historic Opinion Poll on January 16, 1967.

The legislators showed unanimity in vowing to save Goan culture, heritage, environment, unique tradition, land, forests and rivers.

Opposition leader Yuri Alemao had moved a private member’s resolution in the House calling for steps to preserve state’s unique identity (Asmitai), as it commemorated the Goa Opinion Poll as Asmitai Dis.

Speaking on the resolution, he said that preserving the identity is not just observing the historic day, but protecting Goa from land conversions, illegal hill cuttings, diluting culture and destruction.

“Our identity is our lands, forests, mountains, hills, rivers and people living in villages,” Alemao reckoned, thanking Congress leaders for giving the first of its kind ‘referendum’ to Goa to save its separate identity in the country.

Replying to discussion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the commemoration of Asmitai Dis (Opinion Poll Day) will be a permanent state-level function in the future.

The government has already provided identity cards to the people engaged in traditional salt-making and handed over Rs 50,000 cheques, Sawant said, adding that from next financial year the government will extend this support to Goan bakers, fishermen, khajekars and other people engaged in traditional occupations.

He also announced that the government will push a proposal for recognising Tiatr artistes with Padma awards by the central government.

Revolutionary Goan Party MLA Viresh Borkar raised concerns over destructive development and illegal conversion of lands.

“Today there is a threat to livelihoods of Goans and the identity of Goa as the state government has failed to protect resources,” he remarked.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said that in order to protect the state from Delhiwalas and preserve its limited geographical areas and culture, Goa needs to be bestowed with special status by the Union government.

Stating that Goa is under threat and struggling to preserve its distinct identity, the Fatorda MLA said the historic day is supposed to be the ‘birthday’ of the state.

Quepem MLA Altone D’Costa urged the government to ensure action against those who are trying to disturb Goa’s social and cultural harmony.

Curchorem legislator Nilesh Cabral recalled veteran Congress leader Purushottam Kakodkar’s contribution to the Opinion Poll, stating that everyone should decide not to sell their lands.

Legislators such as Carlos Ferreira, Rodolfo Fernandes, Venzy Viegas, Cruz Silva and Ulhas Tuenkar also spoke on the resolution.

As Alemao refused to take back the resolution, it was withdrawn through a division of votes by 25 against 6.

The resolution had called for steps to preserve Goa’s unique identity (Asmitai) – uniqueness of Goan communities as manifested in peaceful living, tolerance, harmony, liberal attitudes, mutual respect and mutual trust – by showing zero tolerance to the activities of non-state actors and private policing so as to preserve this ‘Asmitai’ of the land of Goa rooted in its society, environment, rivers, hills, forests and wildlife.