At Raia’s Konnsache Fest, Archbishop Pinheiro urges Catholics to follow path of holiness

Margao: Archbishop of Sindhudurg Agnelo Pinheiro urged the Catholic faithful to pursue lives of holiness and blamelessness that are acceptable to God.

Pinheiro was the principal celebrant at the feast Mass of Nossa Senhora das Neves (Our Lady of Snows), popularly known as the Konnsache Fest, at Raia church on Wednesday.

He delivered the homily after the traditional blessing and cutting of the first sheaves of the crop at the ‘Saibinni Kongi’. He was accompanied by Parish Priest Fr Januario D’Costa, members of the clergy, Fabrica and Confraria members.

The Archbishop concelebrated the feast Mass at his native parish of Raia for the first time since his elevation as Archbishop.

In his homily, Pinheiro said Mother Mary exemplified a life of sanctity and stood as a foundational witness to Jesus Christ.

He said the themes for this year’s novenas were based on the Ten Commandments, illustrating how Mother Mary lived in complete obedience to divine law.

To illustrate the power of faith, Pinheiro recounted what he described as a contemporary miracle documented during World Youth Day in Lisbon.

He said that on August 5, 2023, a visually impaired Spanish youth, Jimena, regained her sight during a Eucharistic celebration. He said while the youth prayed in Lisbon, her parents simultaneously sought intercession in Rome.

The Archbishop said the incident demonstrated the power of faith in God, who answers the sincere prayers of the faithful.

He also reminded the congregation of the need to remain spiritually attached to God, saying God offers solace, strength and support during times of illness, grief and suffering.