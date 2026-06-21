Bhandari Samaj seeks CM’shelp as rains delay hits ryots

Special Correspondent

Panaji

The Gomantak Bhandari Samaj has submitted a representation to the Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant seeking his immediate intervention to address the growing distress among farmers caused by the unprecedented delay in the arrival of the monsoon across the state.

“As on June 20, 2026, Goa has not received adequate rainfall, severely affecting agricultural activities that traditionally commence during the first week of June. The farmers had already prepared and fermented seeds for sowing around June 6, expecting the onset of the monsoon. However, the continued absence of rain has prevented sowing operations, creating widespread uncertainty and financial hardship,” the representation states.

“The situation is especially critical for vegetable cultivators growing crops on hilly and mountainous terrain. These farmers depend largely on manual watering initially from wells and natural water sources. With many wells running dry, standing crops are under severe stress, placing the livelihoods of numerous farming families at risk. A significant number of these affected farmers belong to economically vulnerable sections of society, including members of the Bhandari community,” it said.

In its representation, the GBS has requested the government and the department of agriculture to immediately conduct a comprehensive survey and verification of farmers affected by the delayed monsoon across Goa, with special attention to OBC, ST, SC and minority communities, announce an urgent compensation package for farmers who have suffered crop losses or have been unable to undertake sowing due to the prolonged dry spell, and provide immediate relief measures, including support for alternative irrigation facilities, water conservation initiatives, agricultural inputs and other assistance necessary to save the current farming season.

Speaking on the issue, Sanjeev Naik, the ad hoc president and patron member of Gomantak Bhandari Samaj, said that the organisation stands firmly with the hardworking farmers of Goa and urged the government to respond with compassion and urgency to protect their livelihoods.

The Samaj has also expressed its willingness to co-operate fully with the department of agriculture and other authorities in identifying and verifying genuinely affected families to ensure timely and transparent distribution of relief.