State-level Yoga Day celebration at Dr Mukherjee stadium today

NT Reporter

Panaji

In a statewide celebration of health, wellness, and holistic living, International Yoga Day 2026 will be observed across all 12 talukas of Goa on

June 21.

The initiative aims to encourage citizens from all walks of life to participate in yoga activities and embrace healthier lifestyles through the practice of yoga. The programme is being organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs in association with the Ministry of AYUSH, Sports Authority of Goa, Directorate of Education, and National AYUSH Mission–State AYUSH Society Goa.

Taking the observance to every corner of the State, yoga sessions will be conducted simultaneously at designated venues across Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Bardez, Ponda, Mormugao, Quepem, Dharbandora, Sanguem, Canacona, Salcete, and

Tiswadi.

Participants will gather at sports complexes, educational institutions, community halls, and public venues identified for the celebrations, ensuring widespread public participation throughout Goa.

Complementing the taluka-level programmes, a state-level International Yoga Day celebration will be held from 5:30 am onwards at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim under the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy

Ageing.’

The programme will bring together yoga practitioners, students, sportspersons, officials, and members of the public to collectively promote the benefits of yoga and its role in fostering physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Aligned with the vision of building a healthier and more active society, the observance highlights the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life as a means of enhancing overall wellness and promoting harmony between body and mind.

The state-level programme will be attended by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as Chief Guest.

Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik; Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Ramesh B. Tawadkar: Chief Secretary, Government of Goa, Dr V Candavelou; Secretary (Sports) Santosh Sukhdave, and Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, and Executive Director, Sports Authority of Goa, Dr Ajay R Gaude, will also be present.