HC seeks action-taken reporton illegal borewells in Chimbel

NT Reporter

Panaji

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed the Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department to file a comprehensive report by June 30, detailing the action taken pursuant to its order dated April 28, 2026, in connection with illegal borewells in Chimbel.

Earlier, the High Court had directed the Executive Engineer (North), Division-I, to act on the Water Resources Department’s report and, if necessary, seal all 70 borewells identified at the site, as well as any other borewells in the vicinity found to have been sunk without the required permissions. The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 6.

The Water Resources Department had inspected the site and submitted a report on February 4, 2025, stating that more than 70 borewells had been illegally sunk. According to the report, several of the borewells were located within 15 metres of existing wells and near soak pits or septic tanks. It further stated that water from these borewells was being extracted and transported elsewhere.

The report noted that the borewells had existed for more than 10 to 15 years. The department had issued several show-cause notices, including one to the panchayat secretary under Sections 5(3) and 6(1) of the Goa Ground Water Regulation Act, 2002, and the Rules of 2003. However, no action was taken, reportedly due to replies from residents stating that there was no PWD water supply in the area.

Petitioner Ana Gracias annexed photographs obtained under the RTI Act from Water Resources Department records, which allegedly showed water being pumped from the borewells into tanks and tankers for transportation outside the site.

The High Court said that, based on the material placed on record, it was prima facie satisfied that at least 70 illegal borewells existed in the area referred to in the department’s report.