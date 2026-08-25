Bhoma villagers reject DPR,stick to bypass demand

NT Reporter

Ponda

The latest detailed project report (DPR) presented by National Highway officials has failed to convince protesting villagers of Bhoma, who have remained firm on their demand for a bypass instead of a flyover for the proposed highway expansion.

The presentation, conducted in compliance with the High Court direction, once again left villagers seeking clarity on the proposed alignment, setback, land acquisition and the protection of the village’s temple, heritage sites and ancestral properties.

“Project representations have changed repeatedly, with different alignments being shown during earlier presentations, including those made before the Chief Minister and former minister Nilesh Cabral,” said villagers. Despite two rounds of land acquisition, residents said confusion over the actual road plan continues.

Local Sanjay Naik alleged that the government’s assurance of protecting the heritage lake associated with the Devi temple remains unclear. He further alleged that land had already been acquired and handed over to the comunidade, with Rs 85 lakh reportedly awarded to the comunidade, while villagers now face the threat of demolition of their houses.

Naik also raised questions over the acquisition of the Laxmi Narayan Niwas plateau, alleging that panchayat permission was not obtained and that villagers were being misled regarding the project.

Villagers said the issue is not merely a DPR presentation but whether the proposed highway expansion can safeguard the village, temple, religious sites and ancestral homes.

Sarpanch Abdul Khan has also backed the villagers’ stand. With the latest DPR failing to mediate the dispute, the temple committee and villagers are now expected to decide the future course of action.