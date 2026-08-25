Colvale villagers seek monthly power bills after sharp increase

NT Reporter

Mapusa

Upset over inflated electricity bills, Colvale residents staged a protest at the Electricity Department office in Mapusa on Monday. The residents demanded that the department issue monthly bills instead of sending bills for 45-55 days, as consumers have to bear a higher burden when bills attract a higher slab.

The villagers warned that if the department failed to resolve the issue within 15 days, they would launch a strong but peaceful agitation.

“Bills were not being issued every month. Meter readings are sometimes taken after 45 to 60 days or even two to three months. As a result, bills show higher unit consumption and attract higher slabs, resulting in high bills,” said former sarpanch Nitin Kandolkar, demanding that monthly bills be issued.

Residents, led by sarpanch Ritesh Varkhandkar, along with Kandolkar and others, submitted a representation demanding correction of the inflated bills.

“Electricity bills have suddenly increased two to three times over the past four months. Households that earlier used to receive bills between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 are now receiving bills of Rs 4,000, Rs 6,000, Rs 8,000 and even as high as Rs 17,000,” said villagers.

Villagers said the steep increase has put a financial burden on poor families living in small houses, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

They demanded immediate revision of electricity bills issued during the past four months and correction of errors, besides waiver of additional charges and penalties arising due to delayed billing.

Replying to the grievances of the villagers, an assistant engineer of the department said the increase in bill amounts was mainly due to new tariffs implemented along with increased power consumption during the summer.

The assistant engineer also said there had been a temporary delay in issuing bills and efforts were under way to restore regular monthly billing soon.