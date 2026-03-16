Bicholim farmers rue wildlife menace

Bicholim: Human-wildlife conflict has become a matter of concern for villagers in several parts of Bicholim taluka as wild animal activity in human habitats has increased.

Residents said animals such as wild boar, bison, monkeys and leopards have entered human settlements and damaged crops, leading to losses for farmers and agriculturists.

Leopard attacks on people were reported last month in Mulgao, Karapur and Vhavti. Leopards were also seen several times in the Radhanagar-Bordem area of Bicholim during early morning and late hours of the night, causing fear among residents.

The forest department set a trap in a nearby bush area, but to no avail.

In two separate incidents, men were attacked at Mulgao, while in another case a leopard attacked two siblings who were returning home on a scooter at Karapur.

Leopards were also sighted several times by residents of Vhavti and Kudchirem and once at Kudne village.

In another incident at Vathadev last month, a rider was attacked by a bison during the daytime.

Wild boar activity in the area has also increased during the night. Villagers said the animals have damaged coconut seedlings, small coconut trees and elephant foot yam, locally called churan, affecting agricultural yield.

Residents also said monkeys drink tender coconut water and throw the shells on the ground, which has affected coconut production.

Shripati Khedekar, a progressive farmer from Naigini-Kudchirem, said the government should provide substantial support prices for coconut, arecanut and other crops as wildlife conflict results in yield losses. Similar views were expressed by Vivek Umarye, Balkrishna Savaikar and former agriculture deputy director Satish Dev from Savordem.