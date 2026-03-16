Centre: No study done on Mhadei diversion threat

Panaji: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has stated that it has not conducted any study on the ecological threats posed by the diversion of Mhadei river water.

The disclosure was made in a reply tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh to a question raised by South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

Fernandes had sought to know whether the government had undertaken any study regarding Karnataka’s push to divert Mhadei river water, which he said poses a major ecological threat to the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary.

In response, the ministry stated that no such study has been conducted by it.

The reply further stated that, as informed by the Goa government, no luxury project has been approved in Surla.

“However, an ecotourism project in Surla falling in Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and Mahaveer National Park for construction of walkways, paths, eco-camp etc for development of eco-camps at Surla, North Goa was recommended in the 77th meeting of the Standing Committee

of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL) held on January 30, 2024 based on recommendations of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) with conditions for undertaking activities as per prescriptions of approved management plan for Mahaveer National Park,” he stated.

The minister further stated that a proposal for use of 0.7616 hectares of forest area from Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary for permission to handle ore at Kalem Railway Station in South Goa district in favour of the Ministry of Railways was recommended in the 87th meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife held on December 9, 2025.

The reply added that a proposal for double-lining work of the existing track by the South Western Railway is currently under examination by the state government.