Tighter security for Shirgao Lairai jatra this year

Sankhali: Preparations for the annual Shri Devi Lairai Jatra at Shirgao are under way, with the temple committee and administration making arrangements to ensure the festival is conducted safely and in an orderly manner.

A meeting of ‘dhonds’ participating in the jatra was held at Shirgao to discuss sequence of religious rituals, security arrangements and changes introduced for this year’s jatra.

“All religious rituals will be performed according to tradition. However, special security

arrangements have been planned when the sacred stone and the kalash are taken out of the temple and during the procession of ‘dhonds’ through the homkund,” said temple committee president Dinanath Gaonkar.

It was also decided that the road from Muddi to the temple will be kept completely clear and that no shops will be allowed to operate along the route.

“However, after ‘dhonds’ complete the fire-walking ritual, limited stalls may be allowed on the upper side of the homkund to provide water or soft drinks to them, subject to permission from the district collector,”Gaonkar said.

Police Inspector Vijay Rane stated that a strong police bandobast will be deployed for the festival.

He said that separate routes will be arranged for ‘dhonds’ and general devotees within the temple premises.

Rane said, “After the homkund is lit, ‘dhonds’will be allowed to proceed towards the lower area through a single designated route, which will remain closed to general devotees during the procession. CCTV cameras will also be installed at various locations within the temple premises and around the homkund area.”

Meanwhile, locals raised concerns over bars in the Shirgao area remaining open late into the night. Rane stated that the North Goa district collector will issue an order directing bars in the area to remain closed on the day of the jatra.