LPG shortage cuts fish trade in Mapusa by up to 30%

Mapusa: The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, which has been affecting hotels and restaurants across the state, is now beginning to impact local traders as well, with fish wholesalers and vegetable traders in Mapusa reporting a noticeable decline in business.

Fish wholesalers said they are witnessing a daily decline of around 20 to 30 per cent in business, while vegetable traders supplying hotels and restaurants have also reported similar concerns.

A fish wholesaler in Mapusa, Shashikala Govekar, said the cylinder shortage has started affecting their trade. “The demand has reduced over the last few days as hotels and restaurants are facing gas cylinder issues. We are witnessing a decline of almost 20 to 30 per cent in our business,” Govekar said.

Amid the increasing conflict in the Gulf region, concerns have started to grow among residents in the state. Panic buying has been witnessed, with long queues seen outside LPG distributor offices.

At the same time, hoteliers and restaurant owners are facing difficulties due to restrictions on the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. As a result, the impact is now being felt by other businesses that depend on the hotel and restaurant industry.

A fish dealer said their business is heavily dependent on the hotel and restaurant sector. “We are dependent on hotels and restaurants for our business. If they face problems, it will automatically affect us. If they shut down, we will also face major difficulties,” he said.

Another wholesaler, Hussein from Mapusa, said, “I have witnessed almost a 30 per cent drop in business. We hope the government will soon resolve the issue.”

Apart from fish dealers, vegetable traders supplying stock to hotels and restaurants in Mapusa and nearby coastal areas are also witnessing the impact.

Amey Natekar, a vegetable wholesaler, said, “There is an overall 30 per cent impact on our business as it works like a cycle. News about panic buying and possible hotel closures affecting business could have a negative impact.”