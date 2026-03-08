Birch fallout: Pollution control board begins verification drive

NT Reporter

Panaji

In a response to the findings of the magisterial inquiry into the tragic fire at ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has launched a statewide drive to verify establishments related to the tourism sector.

During its meeting held recently, GSPCB reviewed findings of the magisterial inquiry, which uncovered manipulation of seating capacity by establishments seeking to bypass mandatory environmental safeguards.

A primary observation in the inquiry report highlighted that several establishments have been deliberately under-reporting seating capacity to evade the compulsory installation of Sewage Treatment Plants. The inquiry report noted that this practice not only violates environmental norms but also inflicts damage on ecologically sensitive zones.

To address the issue, the inquiry report recommended an immediate verification drive, particularly in coastal and densely populated areas, to ascertain the true operational scale of units. In response, the pollution control board has deployed officials to conduct a field audit to match physical capacity with the statutory consents.

The inquiry report has identified a critical discrepancy in water consumption and wastewater generation estimates. Calculations provided by the inquiry committee indicate that a 150-seat restaurant consumes approximately 10.5 KLD (kilolitres per day) of water, resulting in 8.4 KLD of wastewater. The inquiry report recommended that all such permissions be re-inspected and consents re-examined, an action the GSPCB is currently executing through its field staff.

The inquiry also raised alarms regarding the possibility of wastewater spillage into a salt pan around the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, identified as a sensitive ecological water body. The inquiry committee advised a scientific assessment of the water quality, suggesting that if deterioration was found, environmental damages must be levied under the ‘polluter pays’ principle.

Consequently, the pollution control board’s scientific section has initiated a comparative study of the salt pan’s physical parameters against other local water bodies.

The inquiry slammed previous inspection reports for being “superficial” and lacking the details required for informed decision-making. It recommended the adoption of a robust digital reporting system featuring geo-tagged site photographs to ensure accountability.

Pollution control board officials confirmed that it is now in the process of complying with this digital overhaul.

Additionally, the inquiry noted the unlawful conduct of certain officials in granting original consent to the Arpora nightclub without due procedure, leading the pollution control board to place a Scientific Assistant and a Junior Environmental Engineer under suspension.

On the enforcement front, the Monitoring and Enforcement Committee set up by the state government following the fire incident at Birch by Romeo Lane has taken action, directing the closure or suspension of 14 units found in violation of norms post the Arpora incident.