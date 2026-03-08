Dhempe College of Arts and Science gets autonomous status

NT Reporter

Panaji

Dempo Charities Trust’s Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar, Panaji, has been conferred autonomous status by the University Grants Commission and Goa University.

The autonomous status is effective for a period of ten years, with effect from the academic year 2026-27.

The conferment of the autonomous status marks a significant milestone in the history of the college and stands as a recognition of its sustained commitment to quality higher education, academic excellence and institutional development, said principal of the college Prof (Dr) P S Ramu Murthy.

Autonomous status enables a college to design its own programmes and courses, determine and prescribe its own syllabi, restructure and redesign courses to suit local needs, evolve methods of

assessment and examinations, and use modern educational tools to achieve higher standards of learning.

From the academic year 2026-27, the institution will formally begin implementation of autonomy at the first-year undergraduate level, and the new incoming batch of first-year students will be the first batch to study under the autonomous framework of the college, said the principal.

Under autonomy, for the incoming batch of 2026-27, syllabi across all departments of the college have been restructured and redesigned to respond to present-day academic, skill and industry requirements, while also addressing local and regional needs and emerging opportunities, he said.

The restructuring has been carried out with the objective of making courses more contemporary, flexible, application-oriented and responsive to the changing demands of higher education and employability. In addition, the college will also offer cutting-edge certificate courses especially curated to enhance skills and employability.

The institution views this achievement not merely as a matter of recognition but as a responsibility to move forward with renewed academic vision and commitment, the principal said.

With autonomy, Dhempe College of Arts and Science looks forward to strengthening curriculum quality, improving teaching-learning processes, promoting innovation and creating a more student-centred, skill-oriented and future-ready educational environment in keeping with the vision of NEP 2020 and the aspirations of higher education in Goa, he said.