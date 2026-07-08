Bull dies after fleeing into sea post bullfight

NT Reporter

Margao

A bullfight went horribly wrong in Benaulim on Tuesday evening after a defeated bull fled the arena, ran into the sea and drowned.

The incident occurred close to the Benaulim beach when the bull conceded defeat and raced towards the shore, where strong winds and tidal currents pulled the animal into the water.

Although the owners tried to rescue the animal, their efforts proved futile. The carcass was later fished out from

the sea.

Police were in the process of registering a case against the owners under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the time of going to press. Further investigation is in progress.

Bullfights, locally known as dhirio, is a traditional sport where two especially bred and trained bulls lock horns in contests of strength. The fight concludes when one bull retreats or is pushed out of the arena.

Bullfights are strictly illegal in Goa. Dhirio were banned by the Bombay High Court in 1997 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. The Supreme Court upheld this ban.

However, despite the ban, organisers continue to hold bullfights on and off, mainly in Salcete’s coastal belt. Cases have been booked by police against some organisers in the last few years for conducting bullfights. Sources say political patronage made police slow to act against bullfights.