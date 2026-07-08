Govt hospital nurse brutally stabbed outside Pernem CHC; youth arrested

NT Reporter

Pernem

In a shocking incident, a nurse from the Government Hospital and Research Centre, Tuem, was brutally attacked by a youth armed with a knife outside the main gate of the Community Health Centre (CHC), Pernem, on Tuesday around 4.45 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused stabbed the victim four to five times, inflicting severe injuries. The incident caused immediate panic among those present in the area. Local residents who witnessed the attack intervened, overpowering the accused to prevent him from escaping, and subsequently handed him over to the Pernem police.

The injured woman was initially rushed to the Government Hospital and Research Centre at Tuem for emergency treatment. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have taken the accused into custody, registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the attack. Further details are awaited.

The incident has raised concerns among residents over public safety and law and order in the area. Locals expressed alarm that an individual could openly carry a knife and launch an attack in broad daylight near a busy government healthcare facility, leaving citizens feeling insecure.

“The daylight attack has once again exposed the alarming collapse of law and order. It is deeply disturbing that individuals are openly roaming with knives and attacking people in broad daylight, creating fear and insecurity among citizens,” local resident Deepak Kalangutkar said.