CM urges agri officers to move from office to field

NT Reporter

Sankhali

Advising agriculture department officers not to limit themselves to office work but to also be out in the field, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday warned that strict action would be taken against officials who fail to perform their duties sincerely.

Addressing an agricultural conference in Sankhali, Sawant urged officers to regularly visit farms, interact with farmers, understand their problems and ensure timely solutions. Officers should also conduct village-level meetings to educate farmers about modern technologies, help increase their income and ensure government schemes reach beneficiaries effectively, he said.

Additionally, he warned that tractor operators employed by the agriculture department will face suspension if they fail to work in the fields.

Instructing agriculture department officials to ensure subsidies are released at the earliest following the clearance of applications, Sawant said that farmers purchasing tractors will receive up to a 90% subsidy. He said that agricultural subsidies should be disbursed within two months of approval wherever possible.

Speaking at the conference, themed ‘Modern Technology and New Opportunities,’ Sawant also said that the ‘Swayampurna Goa’ initiative has given a boost to the state’s agricultural production.

Stating that Goa currently has around 18,000 hectares of khazan land, Sawant outlined the government’s plan to revive these traditional wetlands. The restoration project will be implemented with financial assistance from the World Bank and the central government in an effort to increase agricultural productivity and strengthen the state’s farming sector, he said.

The Chief Minister described a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the state’s agriculture department and NABCONS as a landmark initiative that will provide a new direction to Goa’s agriculture sector. “Through this partnership, farmers will gain access to modern farming technologies, technical guidance and information on various central government agricultural schemes,” he said. He added that the state government is actively promoting the cultivation of turmeric, bamboo, vegetables, spices and other commercial crops to diversify farm income.

Sawant also highlighted the government’s commitment to encouraging group farming, natural farming, the increased use of cow dung and cow urine-based organic manure, and reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers through various state-supported schemes.

The event, which also featured a ‘Krishi Pe Charcha’ programme, was attended by dignitaries including Bicholim MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye, Maem MLA Premendra Shet and Additional Director of Agriculture Chandrahas Desai, among others.