Cash-strapped KTC to offer 20%,30% subsidy for pass holders

NT Reporter

Panaji

In a relief to KTC bus commuters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday announced a 20 per cent subsidy on Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) monthly bus passes from November 1 and a 30 per cent subsidy on annual passes, even as the cash-strapped corporation continues to incur daily operational losses of

around Rs 3 lakh.

The announcements were made during KTCL’s 46th anniversary celebrations, against the backdrop of rising fuel costs, stagnant passenger fares and the impending scrapping of 150 ageing buses

in 2027.

Explaining the changes to the pass system, Sawant said the revised arrangement would address commuters’ complaints about losing eight to 10 days of validity when purchasing passes midway through a month or taking breaks from travel.

Under the new system, monthly passes will carry a rolling validity of 30 full days from the date of purchase, instead of being restricted to a calendar month. This will allow commuters to avail themselves of the entire 30-day period, irrespective of when the pass is issued. The passes will offer a 20 per cent subsidy, while regular passengers opting for the annual pass will receive a 30 per cent subsidy

for 365 days.

The revised arrangement replaces the fixed calendar-month validity with a more flexible system. Unused days will not be carried forward to another month; instead, passengers will receive 30 consecutive days of validity from the

date of issuance.

Highlighting other initiatives to strengthen public transport, the Chief Minister said the government’s Mhaji Bus Scheme provides participating private bus operators with financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,000 per month through the Directorate of Transport, helping expand transport coverage across the state.

“We are not competing with private bus operators; instead we want them to improve their earnings under the scheme,” he said.

Urging KTC staff to call off their proposed November 12 strike, Sawant said, “There is no need for you to go on strike; the government is proactive in resolving all your issues.”

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho also seconded the Chief Minister’s appeal.

Firmly opposing any halt to bus services, Godinho said, “There is no question of a strike.”

KTCL chairman Ulhas Tuenkar outlined the financial challenges facing the corporation, stating that it incurs daily losses of approximately Rs 3 lakh while passenger fares have remained unchanged for seven years.

He attributed the financial pressure partly to rising fuel expenses, with diesel prices increasing from Rs 80 to Rs 98 per litre.

KTCL currently operates 577 buses, comprising 479 diesel and 98 electric vehicles. However, around 150 buses will have to be scrapped in 2027 under the 15-year vehicle retirement norms, requiring substantial investment in fleet replacement.

Tuenkar appealed to the government for phased financial assistance to procure replacement buses and maintain uninterrupted services. He also highlighted government support for timely salary payments, the recruitment of 500 drivers and conductors, upgrades to bus terminals in Panaji, Margao, Mapusa and Vasco, and plans to introduce a mobile ticketing application.

The Transport Minister reckoned that KTCL remained a lifeline for rural commuters, many of whom depend heavily on its services. Despite rising fuel and operational costs, he said, passenger fares had been kept affordable in the public interest.