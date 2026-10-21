PM Modi asks parties to stand together for national interests

PTI

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached out to political parties, urging all to join hands in national interests and to fulfil the aspirations of the people, amidst the government’s efforts to build consensus for the passage of the delimitation-linked Women’s Reservation Bill.

Participating in Vijayadashami celebrations in the national capital, Modi also urged the people to renew a pledge to identify and defeat the enemies of India and asked them to work with the motto of “Nation First”.

The Prime Minister said the forces that inflict harm on the country, the people who divide society and the mindset “that hates our culture, all these are the enemies of the nation”.

The Prime Minister’s comments come in the backdrop of protests by the Opposition and the Cockroach Janta Party seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls. The ruling BJP has alleged that those behind the protests are trying to spread anarchy in the country.

The Prime Minister said ‘Ram Rajya’ is considered a benchmark of good governance even today and it is a governance where there is no discrimination against anyone, where everyone receives justice, where equal opportunities are available and where the purpose of power is not to rule, but public welfare.

“We should take inspiration from Lord Ram to fulfil people’s aspirations,”

he said.

Modi said all institutions and political parties must stand together for national interests.

Citing a Sanskrit shloka, the Prime Minister said, “May our thoughts be aligned; may all the institutions of the nation, all political parties, stand together for national interests. We must proceed with this very spirit and we must fight together against the enemies of the country.”

The Prime Minister’s comments bear significance as the government continues to make efforts to build consensus for passage of the delimitation-linked Women Reservation Bill.

On Monday, in a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Union minister Kiren Rijiju underlined that the government values the participation of all political parties in deliberations and discussions on all matters of national importance and expressed the hope that the Congress will play a constructive role and not obstruct important future legislations.

Underlining that his government’s goal is to make India self-reliant, the Prime Minister said, “We must have faith in our resources. We must turn our resolve into power and find solutions through our own hard work. Because Lord Shri Ram taught us that the difficulties cannot stop our journey.”

“No matter how big the crisis may be, no matter how tough the challenge may be… We must not sit back relying on others.

“We must recognise our own strength. We must have faith in our resources. We must turn our resolve into power and find solutions through our own hard work,” he said.

He said that no matter how big the crisis or how tough the challenge, no one should sit back relying on others but must recognise one’s own strength to reach their goal.

“This festival instils in us the courage that no matter how mighty the enemy may be, when we stand with truth and humanity, victory is ultimately ours. This very spirit of Dussehra has always been the ideology of India,” he said.

Modi said Lord Ram taught people that the difficulties in the path cannot stop the journey. The Prime Minister said a nation progresses when it possesses a sense of self-respect, and its heritage plays a major role in shaping that self-respect.

“That is why the country is now working to preserve its heritage and identity,” he said.