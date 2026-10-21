Kadamba unions seek written assurance on welfare measures

NT Reporter

Panaji

Following the welfare measures announced for contractual employees of the Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC), union leaders sought written assurances on their implementation and raised concerns over the corporation’s electronic ticketing system.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday announced a welfare package for contractual drivers and conductors at KTC’s 46th anniversary function.

Union leaders of the Kadamba Drivers and Allied Association, backed by the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Ram Chorlekar and Rajaram Raul, sought formal written circulars to ensure that the announced measures are implemented.

They also demanded that the electronic

ticketing machines display running balances throughout a conductor’s shift instead of showing totals only during end-of-day counter deposits.

“Ticket checkers frequently penalise conductors for minor cash discrepancies arising from a shortage of change or differences in trip balances. If the machine displays the running balance during checks, conductors will not be unfairly penalised or branded as defaulters,” he said.

The union leaders said ticket checkers conduct

surprise inspections midway through journeys and count the cash held by conductors.

KTC chairman Ulhas Tuekar said the management was examining software changes to the ticketing machines and improvements to balance reporting procedures. He assured the union that the review would seek to protect conductors from arbitrary penalties while retaining financial checks to prevent revenue leakage.

At the anniversary function, Sawant urged employees to call off their proposed November 12 strike, saying the government was addressing their concerns. “There is no need for you to go on strike; the government is proactive in resolving all your issues,” he said.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said employee grievances could be addressed through dialogue with the management and urged workers to avoid disrupting services used by commuters, students and industrial workers.