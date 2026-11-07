Casino ads violate gambling law, Enough is Enough tells govt

Panaji: The Enough is Enough movement has urged the state government to act against offshore casino operators and five-star hotels for allegedly violating the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976, by advertising gaming activities.

In a letter dated November 5 to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Inspector General of Police, movement convenor and former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Justice Ferdino Rebello alleged that casino operators were openly violating Section 12 of the Act, which prohibits publishing, circulating or distributing news or information that aids, encourages or facilitates gaming.

The letter specifically referred to Section 12(a), which empowers police officers to arrest, without a warrant, persons involved in publishing or circulating such information. “Advertisements displayed by offshore casino operators and companies running five-star hotels fall within the scope of this provision,” Rebello said.

He alleged that large hoardings advertising casino operators had been put up at Goa’s airport and along national and state highways. He also raised the issue of casino operators’ names being displayed on road dividers, allegedly with the assistance of the state police.

The movement further alleged that gaming activities were being conducted in five-star hotels where such activities were not permitted. It said the matter had previously been brought to the authorities’ attention through a letter dated September 3.

The letter urged the government to direct police officers to initiate immediate action and arrest those found violating Sections 12(a) and 12(b) of the Act.