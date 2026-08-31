‘Casino boss was shot at weeks after warning’

Panaji: A “warning” message communicated to Shrinivas Nayak, director of Majestic Pride Group, over a month ago turned out to be true last Friday night when two assailants fired multiple bullets at him, sources told The Navhind Times. Luckily, Nayak escaped unhurt.

The Majestic Pride Group runs onshore and offshore casinos in the state.

While the two assailants apparently managed to cross state borders, a Goa police team landed in Mumbai to question “the person” who allegedly communicated the warning message to Nayak through a third party over a possible business rivalry.

Sources said that “the person,” currently in judicial custody, denied any links to the firing incident.

Nevertheless, Goa police remain hopeful of a breakthrough, citing the ongoing investigation being carried out by multiple teams. “The investigation is progressing in a positive direction,” a senior officer told The Navhind Times.

Sources said that police teams have also been dispatched to various locations outside Goa in connection with the case.

According to police, multiple teams are exploring various investigative methods, including technical analysis, hoping for a breakthrough. Empty bullet shells recovered from the crime scene are also expected to help investigators determine the type of firearm used in the attack.

The Porvorim police have registered an FIR on the charge of attempt to murder against the assailants following a complaint lodged by Nayak.

The police said that Nayak, in his complaint, stated that on August 28, at around 8:47 pm at Hotel Neo Majestic, the unknown accused openly fired three-to-four gunshots towards him as he was about to leave the hotel premises. Thereafter, the accused ran toward the highway. Further, considering the imminent threat to the life of the complainant, his bodyguard fired three rounds in response.

The police said the motive is yet to be officially ascertained; however, sources maintain that the firing is linked to a business rivalry.