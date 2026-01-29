‘Casinos turned Panaji into a sin city, they must be thrown out of Goa’

Panaji: Claiming that the presence of casinos has turned the state capital into a “sin city”, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Wednesday said that casinos need to be thrown out of Goa.

“Why are these casinos coming to Goa… They are bringing bad name to Goa. Casinos are said to be linked with prostitution, there is hawala racket, ED had raided these people (casinos). We will oppose whatever is not in the interest of the state,” said Alemao, responding to media queries during a press briefing at the Assembly complex in Porvorim.

“I have been saying this time and again that this is not our culture. Someone (MLA) had said that within 100 days the casinos will be moved out. Mandovi river is polluted…some say that it is the casinos which are polluting the river by releasing waste,” said Alemao.

He said that the Congress will shut it down (after they come to power in 2027).

Alemao, along with senior Congress leaders from Goa, had met the Congress leadership in Delhi on Tuesday. “Leader of Opposition

(Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi has taken a keen interest in addressing Goa’s issues,” said Alemao.

He said that strategies have been planned to win the 2027 assembly elections.

“Congress has always been with the people and has scrapped projects opposed by them. But this BJP government isn’t bothered, even if senior citizens protest on roads to save their land,” said Alemao.

CCP polls: Will support those working for Panaji, says Alemao

PANAJI: Congress will support the group of people who want Panaji to be Panaji once again, said Opposition Leader Yuri Alemao on the forthcoming municipal elections, especially pertaining to CCP. “Under the Smart City there has been corruption. Only casinos, traffic jam, this (municipal election) will be an eye opener. Congress party will support and work with individuals who are working in the interest of Panaji,” said Alemao.