India’s winning run comes to a halt

Shivam Dube’s 23-ball 65 in vain as New Zealand win fourth T20I by 50 runs

Visakhapatnam: Shivam Dube flickered brightly with a fifty of exceptional quality but it was insufficient to prevent India’s 50-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth T20I here on Wednesday.

Dube’s explosive 65 off 23 balls was the lone bright spot in India’s steep chase of 216 as the hosts were bowled out for 165, allowing New Zealand to take a decisive 3-1 lead in the five-match series. With Ishan Kishan unavailable due to an unspecified injury, India’s chase faltered early as Abhishek Sharma fell to the first ball and Suryakumar Yadav followed soon after, leaving the hosts reeling at 9 for 2.

Rinku Singh (39) and Sanju Samson (24) attempted to steady the innings, but both failed to sustain momentum against disciplined bowling. Hardik Pandya also fell cheaply as India slipped to 82 for five in the 11th over. Dube, however, batted with remarkable freedom, unfazed by a mounting asking rate. He was at his destructive best against leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, hammering 29 runs in an over and bringing up his half-century in just 15 balls.

Dube’s resistance ended in freak fashion when Harshit Rana was run out at the non-striker’s end, effectively closing India’s chase.

Earlier, New Zealand rode on Tim Seifert’s aggressive 62 and a 100-run opening stand with Devon Conway (44).

Though India struck back in the middle overs, Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 39 ensured the visitors crossed the 200-mark.