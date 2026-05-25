Archer the Architect

His all-round effort helps RR beat MI, enter playoffs

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals rode on a fine all-round effort from Jofra Archer to clinch the fourth and final playoff berth with a convincing 30-run win over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Archer first smashed a quickfire 32 off just 15 balls before returning with outstanding figures of 3/17 from four overs as Royals defended 205 for eight after being asked to bat.

The victory lifted Rajasthan Royals to 16 points and confirmed their place in the playoffs, while Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals were knocked out of contention.

RR looked in trouble midway through the innings after their top-order failed to capitalise on a good batting surface. However, Archer and Ravindra Jadeja (19 not out off 11) provided a stunning late flourish, adding crucial runs as Royals hammered 73 in the last five overs to push past the 200-mark.

Archer struck three sixes and a four in his explosive cameo, while Jadeja hit three boundaries in the closing overs. In reply, Mumbai Indians never fully recovered after Archer’s fiery opening burst reduced them to 38 for four. Suryakumar Yadav fought hard with a 42-ball 60, while Hardik Pandya made a brisk 34 off 15

balls and Will Jacks contributed 33 off 18 deliveries. But RR kept striking at regular intervals to restrict Mumbai Indians to 175 for nine.