Chikhal Kalo reflects Goa’s rich spiritual & cultural heritage: CM

NT Reporter

Ponda

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said Goa is increasingly being recognised not only for its coastline but also for its temples, traditions and hinterland experiences, aligning with the state government’s vision of promoting ‘Tourism Beyond the Sea and Beaches’.

Inaugurating the three-day Chikhal Kalo Festival 2026 at the Devki Krishna Maidan near Shree Devki Krishna Temple, Marcel, on the eve of Aashadhi Ekadashi, Sawant said that festivals rooted in faith and culture are helping position Goa as a year-round tourism destination.

“Chikhal Kalo is a reflection of Goa’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage, the festival showcases the true soul of Goa,” said Sawant.

The Chikhal Kalo Festival 2026, organised by the Department of Tourism in association with GTDC, is being held from July 24 to 26 and will culminate with the traditional ChikhalKalo celebrations on Sunday.

“Chikhal Kalo is not merely a festival but a living tradition that has preserved the cultural and spiritual identity of the region for generations,” said Priol BJP MLA Govind Gaude.

He appreciated the efforts of the Department of Tourism and the local community in taking the festival to a wider audience while safeguarding its authenticity.

The inaugural evening began with the ceremonial opening, followed by a devotional ‘Abhangwani’ performance by National Award-winning vocalist Mahesh Kale. The celebrations continued with the musical presentation ‘Anubhooti’ by Tanvi Valawalkar and The Heart of Jogan Band.

The Chikhal Kalo Festival celebrates the childhood episodes of Lord Krishna and is one of Goa’s distinctive spiritual and folk traditions. The highlight of the festival will be the Chikhal Kalo ritual on Sunday, when thousands of devotees participate in traditional mud games symbolising joy, equality, devotion and community bonding.