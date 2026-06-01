Chodankar holds strategy meet on party roadmap for ’27

Panaji: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, on Sunday, chaired a review meeting with district Congress presidents to assess organisational activities and lay out the party’s roadmap for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The meeting, held in the presence of GPCC Working President M K Shaikh, focused on strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level, increasing public outreach, and intensifying party activities across the state.

District Congress presidents who attended the meeting included Shashank Narvekar of the North Goa District Congress Committee, AssizJacklis Noronha of the South Goa District Congress Committee, Rajesh Shivdas Verenkar of the Kushavati District Congress Committee and Mangaldas V Naik of the Mhadei District Congress Committee.

During the discussions, they reviewed ongoing organisational work in their respective districts and discussed strategies to expand the party’s reach among the people. The meeting also focused on addressing local concerns and shaping the party’s political engagement ahead of the next Assembly election.

Chodankar stressed the importance of unity, discipline and grassroots engagement in building a stronger Congress organisation capable of presenting a credible alternative in Goa. The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to work under the banner of ‘One Team, One Vision – A Better Goa in 2027’, with leaders saying the party would keep the concerns of the people at the centre of its agenda.