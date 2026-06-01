‘Don’t include Banastarim in jetty plan, will protest’

Ponda: The Bhoma gram sabha saw concerns over illegal activities, highway alignment, and jetty proposals, with members demanding transparency and respect for community interests.

One of the key issues discussed was the alleged rise in illegal activities in the Muslimwada area. Villagers demanded strict action and the immediate removal of unauthorised scrapyards. Panch member Damodar Naik said nearly 80 migrant families have settled in the locality and urged authorities to monitor the situation closely.

The proposed National Highway alignment once again dominated the meeting. Villagers questioned why panchayat resolutions and public objections have not been considered.

Member Sanjay Naik said several land acquisition concerns in neighbouring villages remain unresolved. He said that residents do not want a

flyover through Bhoma and instead strongly favour a bypass to minimise disruption.

Confusion over the highway’s width also drew criticism. Residents said the corridor had earlier been reduced from 60 metres to 45 metres, but recent remarks suggested a 25-metre width in Bhoma. Villagers alleged such contradictory statem-ents mislead the public and demanded greater transparency.

Another contentious issue was the proposal for 13 jetties across Goa. Villagers warned that if Banastarim is included, they would launch a strong protest. The gram sabha urged the panchayat to conduct a detailed inquiry and safeguard local interests and the environment.